AAMA Welcomes Two New Employees

AAMA recently announced that Abby Reasor and Lucas Kantzer have joined the team. Reasor became the marketing and communications coordinator, while Kantzer will be with the association through the summer as the administrative assistant intern.

Reasor graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in mass communications with a concentration in public relations. She also spent a semester working at Walt Disney World. Kantzer studies finance at Western Illinois University, where he’ll be a senior this fall.

“I am excited to welcome Abby and Lucas to our team,” said AAMA’s business and finance manager Tina Schwartz. “Each brings a unique skillset and a desire to learn and grow. Additionally, this is the first time AAMA has offered an internship program, which is a wonderful new opportunity for us. I am looking forward to sharing my expertise with them and to learning a thing or two from them.”