AAMA Welcomes New Charity Board Members

At their first Virtual Annual Meeting last week, AAMA welcomed their new Charitable Foundation board of directors for the 2020-21 year.

The board now consists of President David Cohen (DC Advisory); Vice President Allen Weisberg (Apple Industries); secretary Holly Hampton (Bay Tek Entertainment); Assistant Secretary Jeff Blair (Sureway Gaming); Treasurer Rich Babich (Game Exchange of Colorado); and Assistant Treasurer Ryan Cravens (Stern Pinball).

Additional board members include Scott Avery (Apple Industries); Jon Betti (Betson Enterprises); Joe Camarota (Alpha Omega Sales); Brian Duke (Semnox); Kevin Fritz (Betson Enterprises); Kevin Jordan (Nickels and Dimes); Howard McAuliffe (Pinnacle Entertainment Group); and Paula Rinker (Elaut Group USA).

Learn more about AAMCF at www.coin-op.org/aama-charity.