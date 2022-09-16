AAMA Welcomes New Admin Assistant Jackie Kane

Jackie Kane recently joined the AAMA team as the association’s administrative assistant. She brings “previous nonprofit association experience and a positive mindset” to AAMA.

Kane will help AAMA stay a step ahead with upcoming events and activities. “Jackie is a great fit for our team culture,” said Pete Gustafson, executive vice president. “Her positive attitude and energy coupled with her passion to make a positive difference will absolutely contribute to our aggressive goals and objectives.”

The newest AAMA team member can be reached at [email protected] or 847-290-9088.