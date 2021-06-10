AAMA Webinar Tackles Supply Chain Concerns

Join AAMA next week on June 15 at 2 p.m. Central time for their webinar, called An Insider’s View of the Global Supply Chain.

“We’ve all seen the headlines – the global supply chain is broken, and it’s going to be a while before it gets any better,” the association wrote. “This has created enormous problems for our industry while we’re struggling to recover from the effects of the global pandemic.”

Join them and two key executives from Main Freight – Matt Bloom and Matt Gustafson – for the discussion. Main Freight is a multi-billion-dollar global logistics solutions provider. Click here to register for the free virtual event.