AAMA Webinar Series Takes a Look at PPP

In case you missed yesterday’s webinar, AAMA is following it up with the similar “PPP Flexibility Act and What We Now Know,” a Q&A held tomorrow, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. Central time. Register here.

Speakers Megan Angle and Mark Gallegos of Porte Brown, an accounting and consulting firm, will recap their previous webinar and answer viewer questions live.

The Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act was signed into law on June 5, and provided sweeping changes to the provisions of PPP. In this webinar, Angle and Gallegos will dive into the provisions of the law and how it impacts forgiveness of the funds. You can click here to register, and also visit www.coin-op.org/covid-19 for more related information.