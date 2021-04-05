AAMA Wants to Know About Your Mobile Wallet

AAMA just sent out a short survey about cashless payments to determine how the industry is using the technology. Click here to submit responses, which are due by April 12.

The association wants to know what types of cashless payments you accept and what percentage of customers pay by mobile wallet. They also want to know why customers may choose not to pay by mobile wallet or the reasons some operators don’t offer the option.

Those who participate will all receive the final survey results. Contact the AAMA office with any questions at [email protected] or 847-290-9088.