AAMA Waiving 2021 Membership Dues

The AAMA Board of Directors has opted to waive membership dues for the 2021-22 fiscal membership year, which runs from Feb. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022.

“We’ve been listening and are sensitive to the challenges we’ve all been facing,” the association wrote. “We need you and your continued engagement with the association. We authentically believe that together we are stronger.”

Current AAMA members will receive renewal forms later this year to update company data and contact information, which will be listed in the 2021 AAMA Membership Directory. Non-members are encouraged to complete an application and take advantage of free membership through Jan. 31, 2021. Click here to apply or visit www.coin-op.org for more information.