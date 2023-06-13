AAMA VR Survey Extended to June 16

AAMA has an industry survey available through June 16 that is intended to help VR content creators and manufacturers better serve the operating community. Owner/operators can click here to take the survey and give their opinion.

“In 2022, the AAMA established the VR Committee,” the association explained. “The objective of this committee was to provide a space for the organizations and individuals who create and operate VR to come together and address the issues and opportunities of this unique and fast-growing segment of the industry.”

AAMA now has two subcommittees on virtual reality – focused on VR education and standardization. Again, operators will now have until June 16 to take the survey. You can also learn more at www.coin-op.org.