AAMA to Honor Camarota with Lifetime Ad Journal

Alpha-Omega’s Joe Camarota is AAMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner and is being recognized in this year’s Lifetime Ad Journal. The commemorative publication features congratulatory messages from industry peers, partners and friends, and the proceeds benefit AAMCF’s three primary charity partners – KEEN Kids, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and the Sunrise Association.

“Joe has long been a pillar of our industry and a passionate advocate for giving back,” said Tina Schwartz, executive director of AAMCF. “We’re thrilled to honor his legacy while continuing to support organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of children.”