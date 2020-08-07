AAMA to Hold This Year’s Annual Meeting Virtually

Register now for AAMA’s 2020 Annual Meeting, presented virtually this year from Sept. 15-17. It is free to members and non-members alike. Keynote speakers, via Zoom webinar, will be Dannie Festa, the CEO of Festa Entertainment, and Jon Taffer, host of the hit TV show Bar Rescue.

The Annual Meeting will also include Q&A sessions, a government relations presentation, as well as educational and member presentations.

“AAMA wants our members to know their safety is the center of our decision to transform the annual meeting into a virtual format,” the association wrote. To get the full experience, virtual attendees are encouraged to download the event app.

Learn more at www.coin-op.org/annual-meeting. Click here to see AAMA’s Covid-19 resource page, and click here to become a member of the association.