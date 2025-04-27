AAMA Tariff Seminar: Wealth of Information

About 100 industry members tuned in for AAMA’s conversation with Mainfreight’s Director of Customs/Compliance Mark Neumann last Friday, April 25. Previously open to AAMA members only, the leadership team of the association decided it was too important an issue to limit participation, opening it up to registration from the industry at large.

In the hour-long session, “Tariffs: What You Need to Know to Navigate Through Uncertainty,” Neumann’s thorough presentation covered the evolution of tariffs in the U.S., the laws involved, the numerous changes to tariffs on Chinese goods and other nations, and the impact on business. He said just in one week this month, there were three different tariff rates on goods from China.

“I’ve been in this business 36 years and I think it’s very safe to say I have never seen tariffs change so quickly like this before. It’s really unprecedented,” Neumann said.

If you missed the session, a recording is available to AAMA members. A membership application can be found here. If you'd like assistance or more information, you can reach her at [email protected].