UPDATE! AAMA Tariff Webinar Open to All

AAMA has opened up the tariff webinar they are hosting this Friday, April 25, to everyone in the industry and free of charge, regardless of association membership.

“We recognize that the uncertainty surrounding global trade affects everyone, from manufacturers and distributors to operators and individual consumers,” wrote AAMA. “That’s why we believe it’s essential to share expert knowledge as widely as possible, so we can all plan and prepare for what’s ahead.”

“Tariffs – What You Need to Know to Navigate Through Uncertainty” will be held at 11 a.m. Central and features the insights of international trade expert Mark P. Neumann of Mainfreight. He’ll break down the latest shifts in the global tariff landscape and offer actionable insights to help you navigate challenges in international trade and compliance.

To register for the webinar, click HERE. It’s free and open to everyone. “Let’s work together to understand, adapt, and prepare for what comes next,” says AAMA.

An added benefit to AAMA members only will be recordings and handouts of the session. Not yet a member? It’s easy to join! Complete the Membership Enrollment Form, or contact Melissa McMahon at [email protected] for assistance.