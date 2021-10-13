AAMA Takes a Dive Into 40 Years of Association

Part of the 40th anniversary celebration, AAMA recently posted a video on YouTube featuring an interview between its former executive director of 14 years, Bob Fay, and its current executive director Pete Gustafson. Click here to watch.

Fay goes into detail about what the industry and AAMA looked like during his tenure as executive director.

As for AAMA itself, the association was created on January 29, 1981, when a small group of manufacturers banded together. They were led by Gary Stern, Michael R. Stroll and Joseph Robbins. Learn more about the association at www.coin-op.org. (Read about the association’s recent annual meeting in the upcoming November RePlay.)