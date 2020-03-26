AAMA Shares Resources

The American Amusement Machine Assn. is compiling and sharing information for members at www.coin-op.org/covid-19, and requests anyone with information or tips on getting through this unprecedented time to email [email protected].

AAMA also noted its team is in the Chicagoland area working at home under the governor’s orders. The state will be reevaluating its response on April 7, but until then, all “non-essential” businesses are required to close or do as AAMA is doing in working from home.

Some of what they’ve shared on the new COVID-19 resources page includes information on small business loan programs, entrepreneurial assistance and emergency grants. Stay up-to-date with what the association is doing at www.coin-op.org.