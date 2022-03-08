AAMA Scholarship Deadline is March 15

AAMA wants to remind you that there’s still time to celebrate the high school senior in your life. Applications for the $5,000 J. Richard Oltmann Memorial Scholarship are due March 15.

“Help lessen the burden of college expenses by sponsoring their application,” AAMA writes. Eligible applicants must be high school seniors entering their freshman year as a full-time student at a two-year or four-year accredited college or university. They must also have a letter of recommendation from a full-time employee of an AAMA member company.

More information is available by contacting [email protected] or at 847-290-9171.

Click here to apply or visit www.coin-op.org.