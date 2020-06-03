AAMA Pens Letter Against Game Restrictions

In a letter to legislators, AAMA has advocated against places that are forbidding video games, pinball machines, pool tables and other amusement devices from being put back into operation as the U.S. begins to reopen from the coronavirus lockdown.

“In many cases, restaurants, retail centers, salons and the like are being allowed to reopen at varying levels, but not amusement games and arcades,” the letter read, in part. “We’ve learned this is happening in states where restrictions on approved gambling devices have been lifted, but not amusement games which are often located in the same venue as the gambling device.”

They go on to tout the protocols they’ve recommended to members, including respecting occupancy limits, enforcing social distancing and following strict cleaning and sanitizing schedules. The letter can be read in full here.

More information is available on their website at www.coin-op.org/covid-19.