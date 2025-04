Now that the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has had their shine, it’s time to begin thinking about the next group of industry icons who should be enshrined in 2026.

AAMA has opened nominations now through July 18. Click here to submit someone.

“You’ve seen who we’ve already honored – who do we still need to recognize?” AAMA queried. “If there’s someone whose impact has shaped the coin-op and amusement world, we want to hear about them.”