AAMA Opens Hall of Fame Nominations for 2024

Nominations are now open for the 2024 class of the new Amusement Industry Hall of Fame. The nominations will close on Aug. 25 and will be announce during Amusement Expo 2024 on March 20.

“Now that the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame has launched, you may be identifying other industry pioneers or icons your feel are missing from the list,” said AAMA, the association that spearheaded the Hall of Fame project. “Here’s your chance to help us grow this living legacy to the greats who built this amazing industry.”

You do not need to be a member or nominate a member of any particular group. The nominations are completely open to anyone deserving of the recognition. Click here to submit your nomination.