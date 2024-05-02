AAMA Opens 2025 Hall of Fame Noms

Nominations for the Class of 2025 Amusement Industry Hall of Fame are now open, the organizing AAMA reports. The third annual honors will take place at next year’s Amusement Expo in Las Vegas. (You can click here to make your submissions or click here for more information, including inductees.)

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 20 at the conclusion of AAMA’s Annual Meeting and Gala, but why delay?! Write up a nomination ballot for the people and products you think are most deserving.

The Hall of Fame is made up of “individuals who have made a significant and indelible contribution within their organizations and throughout the entire amusement industry, leaving a positive legacy that inspires and informs future industry leaders.”