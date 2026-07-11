AAMA Offers Savings with New Member Benefit

The American Amusement Machine Association will have a webinar for members to learn about their Purchasing Advantage program powered by Foodbuy. Click here to register for the event, which will take place Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Led by James Hockman of Foodbuy and Jay Zweibaum of Two Tree Consulting, AAMA members can discover how this new benefit can help them “save on food, supplies, equipment, services and more.”

You will also learn about how the program works, how to enroll, participating suppliers and how to start maximizing your purchasing power.

To learn more, email [email protected].