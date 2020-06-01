AAMA Offers Financing Advice in Webinar Series

Today’s (June 2) AAMA COVID-19: Road to Recovery webinar topic is alternative financing, and you can register here for the online event, which goes live at 10:30 a.m. Central time for both members and non-members.

Panelists include Howard Kahn, founder and CEO of Pivot Point, an investment banking and consulting firm; Josh Liggett, an investment associate at OurCrowd Venture Capital & Private Equity; and Ralph Willis, managing partner at EFA Partners. As always, you can visit www.coin-op.org/covid-19 for more of the association’s resources.