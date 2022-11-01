AAMA Moves HQ; Now in Cary, Illinois

After 29 years, the American Amusement Machine Assn. has moved out of Elk Grove Village, Ill., to a new building in nearby Cary, about 25 miles northwest.

Their new address is: 180 Detroit St., Suite B, Cary, IL 60013.

You can chat with AAMA about their recent move, membership, programs and the like at the upcoming IAAPA trade show. They’ll be at booth #911.

In other AAMA news, Holly Hampton of Bay Tek Entertainment was recently selected as president of the AAMCF board of directors. Howard McAuliffe is vice president; Rich Babich is treasurer; Allen Weisberg is assistant treasurer; Joe Camarota is secretary; and David Cohen is assistant secretary. Learn more at www.coin-op.org.