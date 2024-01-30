AAMA Members: Submit Your Award Ballot Today!

Ballots for AAMA’s 2024 awards are now available to members, who can vote for nominees in the following categories: Manufacturer of the Year, Distributor of the Year, Supplier of the Year and Allied Member of the Year.

The deadline to submit ballots is Friday, Feb. 16. They can be completed and emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 847-290-9121.

Each AAMA member is allowed to submit one ballot per company. Winners will be announced at the Beers & Cheers event at Amusement Expo on March 20 in Las Vegas. AAMA will also select an FEC of the Year winner, which will be announced at the same time.