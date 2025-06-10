AAMA Members-Only Webinar on Global Trade

AAMA members can register now for a webinar presented by Claudine Ogilvie of HivePix called “Navigating the Turbulence in Global Trade: Building Resilience in Manufacturing Supply Chains Using Data, AI and Digital Tools.”

The webinar will take place this coming Monday, June 16, at 1 p.m. Central time. Ogilvie is the co-founder of HivePix and former CIO of Jetstar Airlines and will share practical strategies and a global perspective on how to stay ahead in an uncertain supply chain atmosphere.

Sign up to learn how current trade tensions and tariffs are reshaping global supply chains, how to harness data, AI and digital tools for greater agility and much more.

If you’d like to become an AAMA member, visit www.coin-op.org.