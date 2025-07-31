AAMA Members: John Russell Talking “Big Beautiful Bill”

AAMA will be hosting a webinar for members led by their lobbyist John Russell of DGA Group on Aug. 13 at noon Central time. The topic of discussion will be regarding the new tax law passed as part of the Big Beautiful Bill.

Russell has more than two decades of experience in politics, including as Chief of Staff for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He’s been helping AAMA stay connected in Washington for more than a decade.

Click here to register for the webinar and visit www.coin-op.org to become an AAMA member and always be in the know about the Member Connect Webinar series.