AAMA Member Connect Webinar to Tackle PPP

If you have questions about the second round of PPP loans, AAMA has the answers. Through their free Member Connect webinar series, they’ll be hosting an event on Monday, Jan. 18 from 10-11 a.m. Central time. Click here to register (it’s free for non-members, too). Leading the live webinar will be Gary L. Goldberg, senior policy director at Dentons – the association’s legal representation – and Dentons partner C. Randall Nuckolls.

Topics include details of not only the second round of PPP funding, but EIDL program news and information about loan forgiveness for the first round of PPP loans. Learn more about the event and the association’s other Covid-related resources at www.coin-op.org.