AAMA Meeting, Gala Scheduled for Sept. 12-15

AAMA’s annual meeting and gala will be held Sept. 12-15 at the Renaissance Chicago North Shore in Northbrook, Ill. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Past, Crafting Our Future.” The event will include industry icons from AAMA’s newly-launched Hall of Fame, panel sessions and discussions on the future.

Panel sessions will cover virtual reality, industry challenges and threats and will feature presentations from members representing operators, manufacturers and distributors. There will also be a welcome dinner and awards ceremony, as well as various cocktail events (of course, in addition to the highlight gala dinner and Lifetime Achievement Award celebration).

The AAMA room rate, good through Aug. 21, is $149 per night. Click here to book. Registration details are available at www.coin-op.org or you can click here for more information. Any questions can be directed to [email protected] or 847-290-9088.