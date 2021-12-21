AAMA Looks Back, Wishes a Happy 2022

In the latest Loose Change newsletter, AAMA Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson talked gratitude. “Collectively, we’ve been through a lot these past 22 or so months,” he said. “We’re still struggling with lingering effects from the impact of the pandemic – supply chain issues, hiring enough people so we can effectively run our businesses, and providing the exceptional experiences our guests have come to expect.

“And yet, here we are – still optimistic about the business and excited about what’s next. We arrived here in no small part due to the industry’s unique spirit of collaboration and community and for that, I am authentically grateful.”

In other AAMA news, the J. Richard Oltmann Memorial $5,000 Scholarship application runs through March 15 and is open to high school seniors with a letter of recommendation from a full-time employee of an AAMA member company. Visit www.coin-op.org/scholarship for more details.

The association also noted that if you’re shopping on Amazon this holiday season (or at any time), be sure to use this link: www.smile.amazon.com/ch/52-4058024. That’s an easy way to indirectly contribute to their Charitable Foundation (AAMCF).

Also, be sure to save the dates… Sept. 19-23 will be the 2022 Annual Meeting.