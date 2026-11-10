AAMA Lifetime Achievement Nominations Open Now

Do you know someone who has made remarkable contribution to the industry and their community? AAMA asks you to submit that person for their 2027 Lifetime Achievement Award. Nominations are open now through Dec. 4. Click here to submit.

AAMA wrote: 🌟 WHO DESERVES TO BE RECOGNIZED? The Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who have demonstrated:

Industry Commitment: A minimum of 15 years of service in the amusement industry.

Leadership & Mentorship: A willingness to share their knowledge, support others, and help those around them succeed.

Innovation & Impact: Creative thinking and meaningful contributions that have benefited the amusement industry.

Character & Integrity: A reputation built on strong ethical values, compassion, and respect for others.

Last year’s recipient was Eugene Jarvis, pictured above with AAMA’s Holly Hampton and Tina Schwartz.

The award will be presented March 17, 2027, at the Amusement Expo’s Beers & Cheers event. Email [email protected]or call 847-290-9088 for more information.