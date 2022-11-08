AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award Open for Nominations

It’s time to select the 2023 AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The deadline for association members to send in their nominations is Nov. 29. Click here to submit.

The nominee must have a minimum of 15 years of service in the amusement industry and, again, the nominator must be an AAMA member representative.

Among the most recent winners are Bob Geschine, Ralph Coppola, Larry Treankler, David Cohen, John Schultz, Gary Stern, Rick Kirby, Al Kress and Dave Courington.

More information is available by emailing [email protected].