AAMA Leadership Stays the Same, AAMCF Welcomes New Officers

The AAMA and their Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) recently announced their approved slate of officers for the upcoming 2025-26 board of directors term.

The leadership at AAMA remains unchanged, “reflecting the steady leadership and continuity that has guided the association over the past year,” they wrote.

The AAMA officers include: Beth Standlee of TrainerTainment as president; Howard McAuliffe of Pinnacle Entertainment Group as vice president; Jon Brady of Sports Connection as secretary; Don Marshall of Marshall Productions as assistant secretary; Rich Babich of the Game Exchange of Colorado as treasurer; and Britannie Betti of Betson Enterprises as assistant treasurer.

While the president and treasurer positions on the AAMCF board remain unchanged, there are several new players and those moving into different positions. “This combination of fresh perspectives and steady hands positions the Foundation for continued growth in its charitable efforts,” the association wrote.

The AAMCF officers include: Holly Hampton of Bay Tek Entertainment as president; Joe Camarota of Alpha Omega Sales as vice president; Adam Kleinhenz of Shaffer Distributing as secretary; Paula Rinker of Pixel Plush and Prizes as assistant secretary; Rich Babich of the Game Exchange of Colorado as treasurer; and John Keys of CenterEdge Software as assistant treasurer.

“We are grateful for the dedication and service of our officers, whose commitment ensures that both AAMA and AAMCF continue to thrive,” said Pete Gustafson, the executive vice president of AAMA. “Coming off the reinvigoration of our Annual Meeting, the excitement and momentum within the association are at an all-time high. I’m energized by what’s ahead for our members, our industry, and the communities we serve.”