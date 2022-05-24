AAMA In-Person D.C. Trip Coming This June

AAMA and their advocacy team at Dentons are busy organizing meetings on Capitol Hill with congressional offices, scheduled for June 22. AAMA members are encouraged to join (email [email protected] for registration information).

“Of all the benefits AAMA membership provides, few are more important than ensuring the needs and concerns of our members are recognized and responded to by congressional leadership in D.C.,” said AAMA president Joe Camarota. “While our industry has demonstrated tremendous resiliency as we emerge from this devastating pandemic, there remain several lingering challenges needing attention before we can finally say we’ve made it all the way back.”

Among those are four specific concerns, some of which have been previously addressed at virtual meetings held throughout the pandemic, including supply chain challenges, labor issues, inflation and the Employee Retention Tax Credit.