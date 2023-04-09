AAMA Honors its Best of the Year

If it’s show time, it’s also award season. AAMA celebrated at Amusement Expo by announcing its industry honors during the Beers & Cheers reception held at the show floor’s Town Hall on Wednesday, March 29. AAMA awarded its 2022 Manufacturer of the Year honors to Raw Thrills, the Distributor of the Year was Betson, Supplier of the Year was Rhode Island Novelty Company, Creative Works was honored as Allied Member of the Year and the FEC of the Year was Rev’d Up Fun (Woodhaven, Mich.). See the May issue of RePlay for more photos and news from Amusement Expo.

