AAMA Honors its Best of the Year

AAMA’s FEC of the Year for 2022 went to Rev’d Up Fun, a 30,000-sq.-ft. automotive-themed FEC that opened in 2018. Pictured are owners Kevin, Sandy and Zach Johnson with Jeff Blair and Pete Gustafson. Of his clients, Amusement Entertainment Management’s Managing Partner Jerry Merola said, “When you’re the best at what you do, the world takes notice. The amusement industry could not ask for a better example of a premier operator than the Johnson Family.
AAMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Allen Weisberg (center) with association president Jeff Blair and Executive Director Pete Gustafson.
If it’s show time, it’s also award season. AAMA celebrated at Amusement Expo by announcing its industry honors during the Beers & Cheers reception held at the show floor’s Town Hall on Wednesday, March 29. AAMA awarded its 2022 Manufacturer of the Year honors to Raw Thrills, the Distributor of the Year was Betson, Supplier of the Year was Rhode Island Novelty Company, Creative Works was honored as Allied Member of the Year and the FEC of the Year was Rev’d Up Fun (Woodhaven, Mich.). See the May issue of RePlay for more photos and news from Amusement Expo.