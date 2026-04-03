AAMA Goes to Washington, Talks Tariffs & Much More

Last month, AAMA members met with 10 Congressional offices as well as representatives from the House Ways and Means Committee to “share and seek solutions to several challenges facing the amusement industry.”

AAMA reported that the meetings focused on several areas of concern:

Tariffs. The whipsaw eﬀect of fluctuating tariffs results in the inability for our factories to forecast future production. Tariffs also impact our U.S.-based suppliers and location owner/operators. Large retailers can absorb or negotiate tariff costs; our small-business members cannot.

The whipsaw eﬀect of fluctuating tariffs results in the inability for our factories to forecast future production. Tariffs also impact our U.S.-based suppliers and location owner/operators. Large retailers can absorb or negotiate tariff costs; our small-business members cannot. IP Violations. Our members invest millions in original hardware and software. Without robust IP enforcement, counterfeit games and “knock-off” components from overseas undermine the value of American-engineered and manufactured products.

Our members invest millions in original hardware and software. Without robust IP enforcement, counterfeit games and “knock-off” components from overseas undermine the value of American-engineered and manufactured products. Pass the Credit Card Competition Act. In the low-margin amusement industry, credit card swipe fees are a Top 10 operating cost. Current “duopoly” pricing by major networks is a direct drain on local small businesses.

In the low-margin amusement industry, credit card swipe fees are a Top 10 operating cost. Current “duopoly” pricing by major networks is a direct drain on local small businesses. Pass SB 504. The proposed reforms to SBA 504 – particularly the reduction in the required downpayment from 15% to 10% for “single use venues” – could save our members hundreds of thousands in upfront costs when building or expanding.

The proposed reforms to SBA 504 – particularly the reduction in the required downpayment from 15% to 10% for “single use venues” – could save our members hundreds of thousands in upfront costs when building or expanding. Rising Costs of Health Care. Our members want to provide quality benefits to retain talent, but small group market premiums are projected to rise significantly again in 2026. In a competitive hospitality labor market, the inability of small amusement operators to afford high-quality health plans is a primary barrier to filling open managerial positions.

Our members want to provide quality benefits to retain talent, but small group market premiums are projected to rise significantly again in 2026. In a competitive hospitality labor market, the inability of small amusement operators to afford high-quality health plans is a primary barrier to filling open managerial positions. Aggressive ICE Enforcement. While we support the rule of law, aggressive and highly visible ICE enforcement in hospitality zones is frightening even legal employees and authorized visa holders from showing up to work. We urge a shift toward administrative compliance (like I-9 audits) rather than disruptive workplace raids that penalize legal business owners and create community-wide panic.

Industry members who were a part of the meetings include Andy Eloff (Raw Thrills), Chris Brady (LAI Games), Denise Secia (Rhode Island Novelty), Howard McAuliffe (Pinnacle Entertainment Group), and Reem Abeidoh (Parkway Lanes).

AAMA will head back to D.C. for a joint fly-in with AMOA members from June 8-10.

Visit www.coin-op.org to register your interest in attending.