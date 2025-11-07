AAMA Goes to IAAPA

Stop by IAAPA booth #911 to see your “industry emergency contact” – the AAMA organization. You can catch up with AAMA leadership, get the latest updates and grab your 2026 “Save the Dates.”

“We can’t wait to see our members and friends in person and hear what’s new on your end of the industry floor,” the association said.

“It’s exciting to be a part of a network that represents the entire ecosystem of the entertainment industry,” added association President Beth Standlee. “The board has worked diligently to help execute the strategic plan that was set for the year and the results show. We increased membership by more than 18%, held an amazing Annual Meeting in Dallas, and are hard at work with a rebranding initiative – (more to come!) Finally, I’d like to acknowledge our hard-working trio at the home office who make all the crazy things we want for the association happen! It takes a village for sure, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this team.”