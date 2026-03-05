AAMA FEC of the Year Will Host FEC Connect

The 2026 FEC Connect will be hosted by the winner of AAMA’s FEC of the Year Award, which will be announced March 18. The finalists include Downtown Flavortown, Fun Warehouse, High Five Lakeway, Star Lane Polaris and Uptown Alley.

AAMA will spotlight each finalist leading up to the official announcement at Amusement Expo’s Beers & Cheers event.

“FEC Connect is about real-world learning inside real-world operations,” said AAMA Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson. “By hosting the event at the FEC of the Year, we’re giving operators direct access to best practices, revenue strategies and leadership insights they can immediately apply.”

Registration for FEC Connect will open following the announcement.

Learn more and stay up to date at www.coin-op.org.