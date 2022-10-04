AAMA Elects New President, Recognizes Lifetime Achievement

AAMA met from Sept. 19-23 for their first full-length Annual Meeting since 2019, electing a new president for the first time since then and also honoring Bob Geschine with their Lifetime Achievement Award. The new board president is Jeff Blair, president of Sureway Gaming.

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation also donated a total of $325,000 during the gala dinner to their three primary charity partners – Sunrise Assn., KEEN USA and the Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.