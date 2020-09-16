AAMA Elects New Board Members at Annual Meeting

The three-day AAMA Annual Meeting, which ends today, Sept. 17, saw the election of new board members Gregory Bacorn (Barron Games) and Jeff Blair (Sureway Gaming), and reelection of Jon W. Brady (Player One Amusement Group) and Jonathan Durst (Pyramid Technologies).

AAMA’s 2020-21 board of directors also includes: president Joe Camarota (Alpha Omega Sales); vice president Bryan Aune (AMI Entertainment); past president Holly Hampton (Bay Tek Entertainment); secretary Frank Cosentino (Bandai Namco); treasurer Rich Babich (Game Exchange of Colorado); assistant treasurer Rick Kirby (Betson Enterprises); and board members Ryan Cravens (Stern Pinball); Kevin Jordan (Nickels and Dimes); Al Kress (A Game Connection); Don Marshall (Marshall Productions); Howard McAuliffe (Pinnacle Entertainment Group); Paula Rinker (Elaut Group); Allen Weisberg (Apple Industries); and first alternate Tony Shamma (AVS Companies).

The virtual annual meeting kicked off for members and non-members on Sept. 16 with speakers Bob Cooney, John Russell IV and a keynote presentation from Dannie Festa, co-founder and CEO of World Entertainment.

Day #2 (today) features an FEC of the Year past winners panel, a trade association panel and an “FEC Rescue” from Jon Taffer, host of TV show Bar Rescue.

RePlay will have more coverage in our October issue as well as in upcoming Instant RePlay newsletters.