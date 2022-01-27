AAMA Details Location Trade Show Program

Calling all AAMA members… the association wants to remind you of their Location Trade Show Program, which allows members to display products or promote services at trade shows where AAMA has their coin-op pavilion.

Current trade shows include the International Pizza Expo (March 22-24); the Roller Skating International Convention and Trade Show (May 1-5); Bowl Expo (June 29-30); and the International Assn. of Trampoline Park Conference and Trade Show (Sept. 19-21).

Click here to secure your spot in AAMA’s LTS Program. Call 847-290-9088 or email [email protected] for more information.