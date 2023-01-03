AAMA Day on the Hill Back Feb. 7-8 in D.C.

AAMA and their federal lobbyist team at Dentons are planning an in-person visit with several key congressional committees on Feb. 8. All AAMA members are welcome and encouraged to join the group in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. for a briefing at the Dentons office followed by a dinner that evening.

Topics include labor force concerns, the expansion of H-2B visas for seasonal workers, import duties and potential business tax cuts and more.

Click here to register and learn more at www.coin-op.org.