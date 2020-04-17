AAMA Creating Webinar Series, Adding to Resources

In an effort to keep members informed and ready to rebound from COVID-19 shutdowns, AAMA is putting together a webinar series. Click here to take a short survey that will help the association provide content that is most relevant to the challenges your business is facing.

At that link, you will also be asked if you’re interested in leading a webinar with the AAMA team on a topic you’ve experienced or prepared for. AAMA is also continuing to share resources with its members at www.coin-op.org/covid-19.