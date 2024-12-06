AAMA Celebrates Court Victory for Small Businesses

The National Federation of Independent Business, of which AAMA is a member, recently celebrated what they called a “major legal victory” in the case of Texas Top Cop Shop v. Garland. A U.S. district court blocked the enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act’s Beneficial Ownership Information reporting requirements. NFIB and AAMA say this spares “millions of small businesses from onerous and intrusive regulations.

AAMA has been actively engaged in the fight against the CTA. During recent trips to Washington, D.C., AAMA’s Government Relations Committee members Nick Sarioglou and Chris Felix along with Beth Standlee, Amy Hedrick and EVP Pete Gustafson met with legislators to voice concerns and advocate for the rights of small businesses, the association reported.

“This collaborative effort demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in safeguarding the interests of our members and the broader small business community,” they said.