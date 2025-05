It’s a new city, new format and new experience for AAMA’s upcoming Annual Meeting. The association will gather Aug. 19-21 at the Warwick Melrose Hotel & Resort in Dallas, Texas.

AAMA’s Director of Operations Tina Schwartz said that attendee and sponsorship registration will be available soon, so stay tuned for that.

As always, details and more information will be available at www.coin-op.org. Be sure to get your seat at the table for this revamped event – with the “same mission, bolder vision!”