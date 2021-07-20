AAMA Annual Meeting Sept. 22-23; Sponsorships Available

AAMA members, mark your calendars for Sept. 22-23, the dates of this year’s Annual Meeting. The member-only event will be held in Lombard, Ill., and sponsorship registration is now open.

The association says this year’s event will “provide plenty of opportunities to network, learn, share, build relationships and have some fun!”

Attendee registration will be available soon, but in the meantime, there are a wide range of sponsorships available. For more information, call 847-290-9088 or email [email protected].