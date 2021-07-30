AAMA Annual Meeting Registration Now Open

AAMA members may now register for the Sept. 21-22 Annual Meeting in Lombard, Illinois. Each AAMA member company receives two complimentary badges, which allows access to all events.
Full details are available on the association’s website, but additional badges will be invoiced at a rate of $200 per badge. Contact Tina Schwartz ([email protected]) about becoming a member.
Click here to get the special $149 room rate for the host hotel. Click here to register, call the association at 847-290-9088 or email [email protected].