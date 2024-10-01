AAMA Annual Meeting Raises Big Funds for Charity

In addition to electing a new board president (Beth Standlee), AAMA raised a whole lot of money for its charity partners at their recent Annual Meeting and Gala from Sept. 17-20 in Chicagoland.

The AAMCF raised nearly $48,000 through their “Text to Give” campaign during the Gala dinner. That was in addition to their Lifetime Ad Journal fundraising and other efforts throughout the year that resulted in $50,000 in donations made to their three main charity partners – Sunrise Association, KEEN USA and Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Ed Pellegrini, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, designated a percentage of funds from the Ad Journal to Ronald McDonald House Charities.