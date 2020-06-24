AAMA Annual Meeting Going Digital This Year

This year’s AAMA meeting will be virtual, according to the association, which is making final preparations to its schedule.

Registration information and more details will be available soon, but AAMA has already noted that all committee meetings will take place online throughout the month of August on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the normally scheduled events will be held Sept. 15-17.

AAMA and its Charitable Foundation have several committees responsible for working with staff to carry out day-to-day and long-term projects. Those interested in signing up can do so here. They will also still hold board elections. If you’re interested in applying for a position, you can do that here. The 2021 Annual Meeting & Gala already has in-person dates of Aug. 23-27.

Stay tuned for more details on this year’s digital gathering at www.coin-op.org.