AAMA Annual Meeting Back in Person This September

Mark your calendars for Sept. 21-22 – the dates of the 2021 AAMA Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Westin Lombard Hotel in Lombard, Ill.

The first day will feature AAMA and AAMCF board meetings and the second day will feature a keynote speech, presentations, roundtables and a dinner event.

They’ve already scheduled Sept. 19-23, 2022, for their Annual Meeting next year, which will once again feature their usual full slate of events like the gala dinner and product preview. Visit www.coin-op.org/annual-meeting to learn more and stay up to date on the events.