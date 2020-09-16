AAMA Announces Support of ShowUp FEC Trade Show

ShowUp, the new social convention and trade show for FECs taking place Oct. 27-29, has been added to AAMA’s Location Trade Show Program. (Visit www.showup.events for more information.)

“The LTS program puts coin-op front and center at allied industry trade shows,” wrote ShowUp organizers. “With ShowUp shaping up to be the biggest FEC event of the year, AAMA member companies can launch new products, network, attend workshops and panels, and meet with potential customers in a social platform designed for maximum connection.”

AAMA’s exhibiting member companies can join a virtual pavilion with other coin-op amusement suppliers, and also get special discounts, premium placement at the expo and two extra free passes for their customers.

“The AAMA strives to give its members many opportunities to get their products in front of potential customers,” said AAMA Executive VP Pete Gustafson. “With physical shows shut down this year, ShowUp is a great opportunity to stay top of mind and connected with the FEC market.”