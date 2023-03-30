AAMA Announces Inaugural Hall of Fame

AAMA’s new Amusement Industry Hall of Fame inducted its inaugural class on March 29 at Amusement Expo’s Beers & Cheers event. There were 31 individuals and six products or games that were given the honor.

“As we began interacting with the other trade associations, we spent some time touring their websites hoping to gain a better understanding of how they operated,” said Pete Gustafson, AAMA’s executive VP. “In almost every case, we found a section dedicated to a Hall of Fame which got us wondering, ‘Why don’t we have a Hall of Fame?’”

Below is the full list of the new Hall of Famers, including the products or games as well as people (both legacy and living inductees):

Entities (Products or Games)

The Wurlitzer 1015 Jukebox Donkey Kong by Nintendo Space Invaders by Taito Pac-Man by Namco Skee-Ball, originally manufactured by Skee Ball, Inc. and today by Bay Tek Entertainment The TouchTunes Jukebox

Legacy Inductees

David Rockola – Founder of Rockola Jukeboxes Harry Williams – Founder of Williams Mfg. Bill O’Donnell, Sr. – President of Bally Manufacturing Hank Ross – Co-Founder of Midway Manufacturing Marcine “Iggy” Wolverton – Co-Founder of Midway Manufacturing JP Seeburg – Founder of Seeburg Juke Boxes Lynn Durant – Founder of United Manufacturing Michael Kogan – Founder of Taito Ray Maloney – Founder of Lion Manufacturing, which became Bally Manufacturing George Miller – Founder of the AMOA Marty Bromley – Co-Founder of Sega Ralph Coppola – Founder of Innovative Concepts in Entertainment Dave Corriveau, Co-Founder of Dave and Buster’s Buster Corley, Co-Founder of Dave and Buster’s Joe Robbins – Executive with Empire Distributing, Atari, and a Co-Founder of the AAMA David Gottlieb – Founder of Gottlieb Pinball Chuck Milhem – President of Valley Mfg. Co. and Founder of the VNEA Earl Feddick – Founder of Valley Pool Tables Masaya Nakamura – Founder of NAMCO and the leader of the company when PAC-MAN was introduced Sam Stern – Co-owner of Williams Electronics and Founder of Stern Electronics Humbert “Bert” Betti – Founder of H. Betti Industries

HOF Inductees